Mumbai, July 19: How many Teer games are played every day? Where are Shillong Teer results declared? If you're taking part in the Shillong Teer lottery and looking for answers to such questions, then you have come to the right place. Shillong Teer Result of today, July 19 (Saturday) will be declared soon on websites including teerresults.com, meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, and jowainightteer.in. Teer lottery players can also find Shillong Teer results and winning numbers in the Shillong Teer Result Chart of July 19 provided here.

Shillong Teer games are played in two rounds - Round 1 and Round 2 at the Shillong Polo stadium in Meghalaya. Results of Teer games such as Shillong Teer, Khanapara Teer and Juwai Teer will be published shortly. Did you know Teer games are played from Monday to Saturday, with Sunday observed as a holiday? Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), Teer games attract people from Shillong and its nearby areas. Shillong Teer Results Today, July 18 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on July 19, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Wondering where and how to check Shillong Teer games of Saturday's lucky draw, then LatestLY has got you covered. Participants can visit online portals jowainightteer.in, meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, and teerresults.com to check Shillong Teer Results of today, July 19. When visiting any of the above sites, lottery players can click on the "Shillong Teer Result for July 19, 2025" option to know today's winning numbers. It is worth noting that the Shillong Teer Result will be announced after Round 1 and Round 2 games are over. Lottery enthusiasts can also view winning numbers in the Shillong Teer Result Chart displayed above. Kalyan Satta Matka King: What Is Satta Matka? Are Betting and Gambling Legal or Illegal in India?

What Are Teer Games? How Is Shillong Teer Lottery Played?

An archery-type competition, Shillong Teer games are deeply rooted in Meghalaya's culture. The speculative lottery involving arrows (Teer) is played in Shillong, a hill station; hence, the name Shillong Teer. A total of eight Teer games are played in Round 1 and Round, and these are Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. The archery-based lottery game, Shillong Teer, begins with players placing bets on numbers between 0 and 99.

Post this, the game proceeds to the archery competition, where local archers shoot arrows at designated targets. The winning numbers of each Teer game are determined by the last two digits of the total number of arrows hitting the targets.

