New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) A man died after his speeding car collided with another vehicle in west Delhi's Vikaspuri area, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place near Keshopur Mandi flyover on late Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Ankur Chanana, a sales manager at HDFC bank.

"Three men who were sitting inside Verna car took the injured driver of the Honda City car to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital but he was declared dead by doctors. They then came to the police station and informed police about the accident," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said.

Both the cars were found in a damaged condition near the flyover, he said.

A case has been registered and the matter is being investigated, the DCP said.

The body has been shifted to mortuary and a postmortem will be conducted soon, the DCP said.

