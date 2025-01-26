Kolkata, Jan 26 (PTI) A man died after he allegedly jumped from a flyover leading to the departure area of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here on Sunday, officials said.

The incident took place at 3.23 pm when he fell on the airport's city-side arrival area after the plunge from the flyover, an Airports Authority of India (AAI) spokesperson said.

The critically injured man, identified as Oinam Ranjan Singh, a resident of Imphal in Manipur, was immediately examined by a doctor on duty at the airport and referred to a hospital, he said.

“Personnel of the NSCBI police station took the injured man to a state-run hospital in Barasat in an ambulance, where the doctors pronounced him dead,” Acting Director of Kolkata airport Dhanamjaya Rao said.

It was not immediately clear why Singh jumped from the flyover, the officials said.

The Imphal resident had come to Kolkata a few days ago and was scheduled to return on Sunday, airport sources said.

