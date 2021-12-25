Jaipur (Rajasthan), Dec 25 (PTI) A man died after falling from the third floor in a shopping mall here on Saturday, police said.

They said the man was around 23 years old but could not ascertain his identity.

He fell on a girl, who was on the ground floor of the mall in Jhotwara area, with her family members. She sustained injuries and was taken to hospital. She was, however, discharged after primary treatment, police said.

They said they could not conclude whether the man fell accidentally or it was a case of suicide.

“We have examined the CCTV footage but it was not clear under what circumstances he fell. The deceased could not be identified so far and efforts are being made to ascertain his identity,” police said. SDA

