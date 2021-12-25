Mumbai, December 25: As many as 757 fresh COVID-19 infections were reported in Mumbai in the last 24 hours, the city Health Department said on Saturday.

With this, the total number of cases in the city rose to 770,190. The active caseload in the city stands at 3,703.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 4 Terrorists Killed in 2 Separate Encounters in South Kashmir in 12 Hours.

However, zero fatalities were logged in the city in the last 24 hours.

With 280 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries mounted to 747,538.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Address Public Meeting in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi on December 27.

As of now, there are zero containment zones in the city.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)