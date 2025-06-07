New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was apprehended on Saturday for allegedly giving a death threat to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, police said.

Though he has been identified as Shlok Tiwari, a police source said the accused is a fraudster and frequently changes his identity.

He was arrested by the Delhi Police and is being interrogated in the office of the force's Special Cell in northwest Delhi, an official said.

The accused made the threat on the emergency helpline 112 in neighbouring Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The Ghaziabad police alerted their Delhi counterparts and also dispatched a team to Panchwati Colony, from where the call was reportedly made, the caller managed to evade getting caught, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ghaziabad, Ritesh Tripathi said.

