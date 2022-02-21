New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) A 26-year-old man has been arrested from Jaipur for allegedly killing a Delhi Police personnel's daughter who was his wife's friend. The accused was booked for murder and unnatural offences, police said on Monday.

On Friday, the accused, Aman Bisht, had called his victim to his house in north Delhi's Burari on the pretext of buying a saree for his wife, they said.

Bisht made advances towards her and when the woman resisted, the accused strangulated her to death, police said, adding the accused also tried to engage in sexual activity with the victim.

When the accused's wife came home on Friday evening, she found her friend lying unconscious in her bedroom. She immediately called up the police and informed them about the incident, officials said.

She told the police that she suspected her husband had killed her friend, a senior police officer said.

Following investigation, he police traced the accused to Jaipur in Rajasthan. A team was sent and he was apprehended before he could escape.

The police claimed that Bisht had plans of moving to a safer location, probably to some other part of north India or Nepal, he said.

He was apprehended in Jaipur and then brought to Delhi on Sunday night and arrested after interrogation, he added.

"During questioning, the accused told police that he and his wife were going through a bad phase in their relationship due to 'unsatisfied sexual life'. He had also started taking drugs and virility drugs," the police officer said.

So he targeted his wife's friend and made advances towards her, he said.

Narrating the sequence of events, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said on the pretext of getting a sari for his wife, Bisht called the victim to his home on Friday.

He made advances towards her and when she resisted, he overpowered and strangulated the woman to death, the officer said.

He then tried to engage in sexual activity with the victim, the officer said.

Only forensic results, whose reports are awaited, will establish what exactly did Bisht did after killing the victim, the officer added.

"The accused was caught in Jaipur and brought to Delhi where after interrogation. He was booked under section 302 (murder) and 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code at Burari police station," said Sagar Singh Kalsi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North).

The victim's mother had also informed the police that the accused had called her daughter up on Friday noon and told her that he wanted her help in buying a saree for his wife. Following this phone conversation, the victim told her mother that she was going over to his house.

