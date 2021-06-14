New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing the mother of his employer during a robbery at his house in Delhi's Burari area, police said on Monday.

Before leaving the house, the accused tried to erase all evidences by setting fire in all the rooms with the help of mustard oil and hand sanitiser, they said.

The accused has been identified as Shivam, a resident of Burari, they said.

A man named Parmod (38), who runs a dhaba, told the police that he and his wife had gone to Khajuri on Saturday to meet his sister, who had lost her husband recently.

When they returned to their house, they found his mother, Rajwati, dead with her throat slit and burn injuries in her left leg, a senior police officer said.

Police found that the entry into the house was not forced. It appeared that the accused was known to Rajwati, police said.

The investigation was taken up and Shivam was apprehended, police said.

"Based on his disclosure, the robbed cash and jewellery, blood-stained clothes and a kitchen knife used in the crime was recovered," Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Anto Alphonse said.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he used to work as a waiter in Pramod's dhaba and was known to his family members, the DCP said.

The accused knew that Pramod along with his wife was away to meet his relatives and that is why he went to the house with an intention of robbery, police said.

After entering, he requested the deceased to give him a glass of water and later managed to lock her in a room, they said.

He then started looking for money and other valuables. However, when the woman started raising an alarm, the accused killed her by slitting her throat, police said.

He collected the money and valuables in two bags and before leaving the house and tried to clear the evidences by setting fire in all rooms with the help of mustard oil and hand sanitiser, Alphonse said.

Thereafter, he hid the robbed articles in the bushes and made himself available during the investigation to avoid any suspicion, police added.

