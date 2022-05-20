Panaji, May 20 (PTI) Police have arrested a man for stabbing to death a 19-year-old woman at Velsaon beach in South Goa after she refused to continue her relationship with him, an official said on Friday.

The accused, Kishan Kalangutkar (26), was arrested on Thursday, a day after the body of the girl was found at the beach, he said.

"The accused was in love with the young woman, who was studying in a college, and had travelled to the beach with her on Wednesday," Superintendent of Police (South) Abhishek Dhania said.

The accused was upset with the woman after she told him that she did not want to continue the relationship with him, he said.

"Angry with her, the accused stabbed the victim multiple times, killing her on the spot and later dumped her body in the bushes located along the beach," Dhania added.

After finding the body, the Vasco police began a probe and nabbed the accused within 24 hours, he said.

