New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 1,20,000 in cash and two diamond rings from the house of a 90-year-old man where he worked as nurse, police said on Sunday.

Deepak Chaudhary (34), a resident of Sarita Vihar, has been working as a nurse for the last 10 years, they said.

The matter came to light on Friday when the beat officer of Greater Kailash Police station went to meet senior citizens of the area as part of a routine drive.

During the visit, the elderly man, a resident of M block in Greater Kailash-I informed him that he had three servants and around six days back, Rs 1,20,000 in cash and two diamond rings were stolen from his house.

"A case was registered and all the servants were interrogated during which Deepak confessed to his crime, said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

During interrogation, he disclosed that he had stolen two diamond rings and Rs 1,20,000 in cash from a briefcase kept in the house, he said.

The accused has been arrested and the two stolen diamond rings along Rs 80,000 has been recovered from the house of accused, he added.

