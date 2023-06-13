Mumbai, Jun 13 (PTI) A 24-year-old man has been arrested by the crime branch of Mumbai Police for allegedly raping a woman under the pretext of marriage, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused met the woman at a wedding in Uttar Pradesh and later became friends with her on Instagram, he said.

The accused, a resident of Mumbra in the neighbouring Thane district, is arrested from the Manish Market locality in south Mumbai after the police monitored his movements for three days, the official said.

"He contacted the woman last month when she was visiting the residence of her brother in Nalasopara in the Palghar district. They met at Dadar in Mumbai and visited various places in the city. He then took her to a lodge and had sex with her promising marriage. He paid money to the woman for taxi fare and asked her to leave," the official said quoting the FIR.

Later, the victim confided in her family members, following which a case was lodged at Nalasopara police station.

The case was transferred to Bhoiwada police station in Mumbai. The crime branch launched a parallel investigation and nabbed the accused on Monday. Police registered a case under section 376 (Punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused was produced before a court which remanded him in police custody till June 16.

