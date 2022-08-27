New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) A 36-year-old chemist died on Saturday morning after being hit by a truck while he was returning home after dropping his kids in school in northwest Delhi's Prem Nagar area, police said.

The accused driver has been apprehended.

According to the police, they received information on Saturday at 7.54 am regarding the accident.

After reaching the spot, the injured person was found lying on the road.

An abandoned truck with a Nagaland registration number was also found near the spot, a senior police officer said.

During the inquiry, it was found that the injured was going home on a scooty after dropping his kids to school. He was hit by the truck and the driver of the truck ran away from the spot, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said.

The injured, identified as Rama Shankar, a resident of Prem Nagar-3, Kirari, was shifted to SGM Hospital where he was declared brought dead, the DCP said.

Shankar was a chemist by profession. He was married and had three children.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC has been registered and the investigation has been taken up, the DCP said.

The driver of the truck, Mohammad Mosin (25), a resident of Uttrakhand, has been nabbed and further investigation is being done, police added.

