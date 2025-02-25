Mumbai, Feb 25 (PTI) A high drama unfolded at the Maharashtra secretariat here on Tuesday afternoon when a male protester jumped onto a safety net of the high-security building.

Prima facie, the man was protesting against the state government over some issue, officials said.

As per the initial information, the man landed onto the safety net of the first floor of the Mantralaya building, around 4 PM.

Police personnel evacuated him to safety. He is being taken to Marine Drive police station, an official said.

The safety nets in the main Mantralaya building were set up as a precautionary measure to prevent any potential suicide attempts.

