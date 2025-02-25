Ghaziabad, February 25: A shocking incident of revenge murder has come to light from Uttar Pradesh, where a 28-year-old man was allegedly killed with a heavy object in Ghaziabad. The incident came to light after the police arrested a 25-year-old man for killing the victim in the Madhuban Bapudham area. On Saturday, February 22, cops recovered the body of a man in Madhuban Bapudham. The victim was later identified as Javed, son of Rafiq Ahmed, a resident of village Raispur.

Cops said that when they reached the spot, the deceased's head was smashed with heavy objects, which caused blood to flow, reports The Times of India. They also said that a stray dog had eaten parts of the head. Post this, cops sent Javed's body for autopsy and began investigating the matter. The victim's father filed a complaint with the police regarding his son's murder by Sarfaraz. Ghaziabad Shocker: Zomato Food Delivery Boy Among 6 Booked for Assaulting Man in Gadhi Village.

Soon, cops began gathering information and conducted a thorough analysis of CCTV footage. On Monday night, February 24, the police arrested Sarfaraz, a POP work contractor, from his home in Raispur village. During interrogation, Sarfaraz confessed to his crime. He told cops that in 2023, his brother Manu had committed a crime against Javed's minor sister, for which he was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

As his brother was sent to jail, Sarfaraz decided to take revenge on Javed's family. The accused befriended Javed. On February 22, he got Javed drunk and took him to the forest area of Kamla Nehru Nagar, where he picked up a stone and hit Javed on the head two to three times. This resulted in Javed dying on the spot. Ghaziabad Shocker: Man Lures Ex-Wife on Trip, Strangles Her to Death With Dupatta During Trek in Haridwar To Avoid Maintenance Payments; Arrested.

The accused left Javed's body there and hid the stone before returning home to sleep. The accused was arrested under the section 103 (1) (punishment for murder) of BNS.

