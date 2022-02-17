Mumbai, Feb 17 (PTI) A 23-year-old man was killed after he allegedly pushed a man while coming out of a liquor shop in the eastern suburb of Kurla here, police said on Thursday.

Also Read | Kolkata Shocker: Threatened by Lover, 28-Year-Old Man Jumps to Death From Five-Storey Building.

The incident took place at S G Barve Road late on Wednesday night, an official said.

The victim Rajesh Bhalotiya was coming out of a liquor shop when he pushed the accused Rajesh Waghmare, he said.

Also Read | SII CEO Adar Poonawalla Urges Novak Djokovic to Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19.

Enraged about being pushed, Waghmare banged the victim's head on the road, the official said, adding that the shop owner immediately alerted the police.

Bhalotiya were rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead, while the accused was later nabbed from the locality, he said.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered against the accused, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)