New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) A 37-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle was hit by a Haryana Roadways bus on National Highway 48 in the Delhi Cantonment area, an official said on Friday.

The accident occurred around 5 pm on July 12 near GGR-PDR, on the stretch between Gurugram and Dhaula Kuan, the official stated, adding that the deceased was identified as Manoj Singh, a resident of Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

“Manoj was declared dead at the hospital. A case under Sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) of the BNS was registered on July 13 at the Delhi Cantonment Police Station,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said.

During the investigation, the bus driver was identified as Mahabir (44), a resident of Hanumangarh in Haryana.

“He was apprehended and the Haryana Roadways bus was impounded the same day,” Goel said in a statement.

Legal action was promptly initiated, and the accused driver was taken into custody, the officer added.

