Raipur, July 18: Six bodies of Naxalites have been recovered in the ongoing exchange of fire between security forces and Maoists in Chhattisgarh Abujhmad region of Narayanpur District, a top police officer said. "A huge quantity of weapons, including AK-47 rifles and SLR rifles, have been recovered so far from the spot. Search operation is underway," said Inspector General of Police (IGP) in Bastar range of Chhattisgarh, Sundarraj.

Earlier, twenty-three Naxalites, carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 1.18 crore, surrendered in Sukma district. The group comprises 14 men and nine women, all identified as hardcore Naxalites, said officials. Sukma SP Kiran Chauhan earlier said, "23 Naxalites have surrendered. All are hardcore Naxalites. They will be provided with facilities as per the government policy. On this occasion, I appeal to all Naxalites to lay down their arms and join the mainstream." Bijapur: ‘Shiksha Doot’ Among 2 Killed by Maoists in Chhattisgarh, Police Launch Manhunt.

On July 5, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai emphasised that the state will soon be free from Naxal violence, and the affected areas will have all the necessary facilities, including roads and electricity. 'Matter of Great Joy': Amit Shah Hails Surrender of 50 Naxals in Chhattisgarh.

As per an official statement from the government of India, in 2024 alone, 290 Naxals were neutralised, 1,090 arrested, and 881 surrendered. Major recent operations in March 2025 saw 50 Naxals surrender in Bijapur, 16 neutralised in Sukma, and 22 killed in Kanker and Bijapur. With continued support through Special Central Assistance and targeted development, the government is on track to eliminate Naxalism by 31 March 2026.

