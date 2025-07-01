Nagpur, Jul 1 (PTI) A man was allegedly attacked and killed by a tiger in a forest in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, an official said on Tuesday.

The victim, Balakram Dhoble, a resident of Lodha village, had ventured into the Deolapar forest to graze livestock on Monday, range forest officer Sagar Bansod said.

A search was launched after the victim failed to return home, and his body was found on Tuesday, he said.

There were pug marks at the scene and the vicinity where the body was found, the official said, adding that trap cameras were installed at the spot.

He said that a compensation of Rs 10 lakh was given to the deceased man's family, and the forest department had increased patrolling in the area.

