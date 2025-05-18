Thane, May 18 (PTI) A 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his father-in-law following a quarrel in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

The police arrested Roopesh Waghe for the incident that occurred in the Mitpada locality in Bhiwandi on Saturday, an official said.

Senior inspector Vilas Kadam said Waghe had had frequent quarrels with his father-in-law, Buva Konde (40), over domestic issues, including his alcoholism.

During a quarrel on Saturday, he smashed the victim's head with a large stone and fled the scene.

Neighbours alerted the Bhiwandi taluka police, who sent the body for post-mortem to a government hospital and initiated a probe, he said.

