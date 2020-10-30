Bulandshahr, Oct 30 (PTI) A man allegedly strangled his father here over a domestic dispute, police said on Friday.

According to police, the incident took place at Farida Bangar village under the Narsena police station.

Also Read | Rajgir (SC) Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

Rampal (65) had gone to his farm on Friday morning. After some time, his body was found near a tubewell there, police said.

The deceased's elder son Neeraj told to police over the phone that his father had taken a loan on their 25-bigha land. The deceased was asking to buy a tractor by taking more loan on this land, which was opposed by his younger son Yashpal.

Also Read | Barharia Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

Miffed at it, Yashpal allegedly strangled his father and escaped, according to police.

Inspector Shaukendra Singh said Rampal was killed due to a domestic dispute. The body is being sent for a post-mortem, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)