Jalna, Jun 30 (PTI) An 18-year-old girl was murdered in broad daylight on Tuesday by a man in Mantha area of Maharashtra's Jalna district who then attempted suicide by consuming poison, police said.

Vaishnavi Narayan Gore got married four days ago and had returned to her maternal home in Mantha and was out shopping when Shaikh Altaf Shaikh Babu accosted her and slit her throat, an official said.

"Passersby took the girl to hospital but she succumbed to her injuries. Babu fled from the spot and tried to commit suicide by consuming poison. He is hospitalised," he said.

He added that prima facie it looked like a case of one-sided love but all angles were being probed.

