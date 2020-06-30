After raising the prices for Narzo 10A and Realme C3, Realme India yet again has increased the cost of the Realme 6 and Realme 5i smartphones. The phone maker has raised the prices of the smartphone by Rs 1,000. With the new rates coming into effect, the Realme 5i is retailed on Flipkart at Rs 10,999. Previously, the same variant with 4GB and 64GB storage was available at Rs 9,999. On the other hand, the entry-level variant of the Realme 6 now costs 14,999. Realme Narzo 10 'That Blue' Colour Variant Introduced in India.

Realme 6 Phone (Photo Credits: Realme)

The same variant was previously available for Rs 13,999. Moreover, the bigger variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage now costs Rs 16,999. The top-of-the-line variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage is listed on the e-commerce platform with a price tag of Rs 17,999.

Realme 5i Smartphone (Photo Credits: Realme)

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Realme 5i comes with a 6.52-inch IPS LCD screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE SoC, 8MP selfie camera, 12MP quad rear camera, Android 9 Pie OS based on ColorOS 6.1 UI, 5,000mAh battery with reverse charging.

Coming to the Realme 6, the smartphone comes equipped with MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, 6.5-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate, 64MP quad-camera module, 16MP front camera, up to 8GB of RAM, 4300mAh battery and much more.

