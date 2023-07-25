Golaghat (Assam), Jul 24 (PTI) A man killed his wife and parents-in-law over some family issues on Monday, and later surrendered before the police in Golaghat district of Assam, a senior officer said.

The man killed the three with a machete after a fight at his in-law's place on Hindi School Road in Golaghat town.

"The accused was in jail for assaulting the wife earlier. After he was released, he came home and again started a fight. The man killed his wife and the parents-in-law," the officer said.

After committing the crime, the accused reached the Golaghat Police Station with his nine-month-old son and surrendered, he said.

The deceased has been identified as Sanghamitra Ghosh and her parents Sanjib Ghosh and Junu Ghosh, the police officer said.

"The woman's younger sister, who is a student of Kaziranga University, was on a video call with the family at the time of the attack," he added.

