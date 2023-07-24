Nagpur, Jul 24 (PTI) A 19-year-old girl is battling for life after consuming phenyl allegedly due to distress caused by her ex-boyfriend, Nagpur police said on Monday.

The girl, who had distanced herself from the 21-year-old accused due to his quarrelsome nature, consumed phenyl on Sunday, the official said.

"She is critical. She was assaulted and threatened by the accused on Sunday, after which she took this step. A case has been registered and probe is underway," he said.

