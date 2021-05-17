Kolar, May 17 (PTI) A 30-year-old man has been arrested for marrying two sisters, including a minor, and remanded in judicial custody, police said on Monday.

Umapathi from a village in Mulabagilu in Kolar district of Karnataka married his sister's daughters, one aged 19 and the other 16.

"Umapathi's sister agreed to the marriage because her second daughter had speech-related problems," a police officer told PTI.

On learning about this, the police arrested the man and produced him before a court, which remanded him in judicial custody.

