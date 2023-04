Mainpuri (UP), Apr 25 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly duping a woman here of Rs 5 lakh by posing as the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) officer on a matrimonial site, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Chandan Shah, a resident of Ghaziabad's Indirapuram, was arrested near Singhpur canal on Monday, they said.

The woman, in her complaint, alleged that she met the accused on a matrimonial website and he told her that he is an officer of the RAW, the country's external intelligence agency, Kotwali Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar told PTI.

Shah promised to marry the woman and asked for Rs 5 lakh citing urgent work and disappeared thereafter. Following this, the victim moved to the police and filed a complaint, he said.

On a tip-off about the accused, police intercepted a car near the canal on Monday. Shah tried to escape but the police overpowered him and Shah was arrested, Kotwali Inspector Pradeep Kumar Saingar said.

On searching the car, the police recovered a fake RAW identity card, gold chain, cash worth Rs 1.60 lakh and a forged Aadhar card, he said.

During interrogation, Shah told police that said worked at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) but was sacked, Saingar told PTI

The accused confessed that he had contacted five women through a matrimonial website, posing as a RAW officer, and duped them on the pretext of marriage, the SP said.

