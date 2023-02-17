Surat, February 17: Finding a bribe for himself on matrimonial sites has proved costly for a man in Gujarat after he found that the woman he met online and later married is a wanted gangster from Assam. The man has approached a local magistrate and has filed a petition with the magistrate to annul his marriage after he found his wife was a wanted criminal. Gujarat Shocker: Man Kills Sister's Paramour in Rajkot, Dumps Body in Farm.

According to a report published by the India Today, the man was identified as Vimal Karia, a resident of Porbandar. Karia met his wife, Rekha Das, on a matrimonial site. The duo started talking and soon developed a friendship. During their conversation, Das introduced herself as a religious person. Karia, however, was unaware of the fact that Rekha was on the run to evade a non-bailable warrant issued by an Assam court. Gujarat: Lions Seen Roaming on Street of Amreli Village, Fear Grips Residents After Scary Video Goes Viral.

The whole incident came to light when Karia received a call from Rekha's lawyer in her absence who told him that a case was registered against her, but it was nothing serious. At that time Rekha had gone to Assam to settle a land dispute after getting a call from her mother. Following this, Karia started gathering background information on Rekha. Through some legal papers, he found out that that his wife was Rekha Chauhan and not Das, and with a little bit of Google search, he came to know that his wife is actually a wanted criminal.

