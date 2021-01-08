Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 8 (ANI): A man posing as a policeman was arrested for allegedly cheating a general store owner by using a private bank's app to the tune of Rs 1.3 lakh in Khajrana area in Indore's district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

The accused identified as Sachin Upati who was an ambulance driver.

"The accused made a purchase of Rs 1.3 lakh and paid the amount through NEFT. After the payment was not received by 2-3 days, the shopkeeper informed the police that a man claiming himself to be a policeman had duped him through a private bank's app," SHO Dinesh Verma told media persons.

"The accused showed the confirmation message of the payment to the shopkeeper and made the purchase of over worth Rs 1.3 lakh. The accused is well educated. The bank app is suspected to be hacked by him," the SHO informed.

The police further stated that they will check with the bank to ascertain whether he used the original app for cheating. (ANI)

