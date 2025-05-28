Agra (UP), May 28 (PTI) A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man inside a temple in Jagdishpura area of Agra, police said on Wednesday, adding that the accused has been arrested.

The incident took place on May 18 when the girl was playing near the temple. The accused, Pavitra, is alleged to have taken her inside the temple and raped her.

Agra police commissionerate said in a post on X that the incident took in the Jagdishpura area and the accused has been arrested.

"We have zero tolerance in cases of crime against women especially children. A detailed probe is on in the matter," it said.

UP state women commission chief Babita Chauhan on Wednesday met the girl and also visited the temple. She also took information about the case from the police and said that the case will be tried in the fast track court.

