Guwahati, May 28: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted inclement weather across Assam over next 24 hours with the likelihood of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in western and southern parts of the state in the next 2-3 days. The weather pattern suggests that a well-marked low pressure area over Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast at 0830 hours IST on Wednesday with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwards with height, an official release by the IMD said.

It is likely to move northwards and concentrate into a depression over North Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours, triggering heavy to extremely heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightnings in the western and southern districts, it added. India Weather Forecast May 23: IMD Issues Red Alert for Maharashtra and Goa, Heavy Rainfall Warning for Several Other States; Check List.

The districts include Cachar, Hailakandi, Sribhumi, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, West Karbi Anglong, Kokrajhar, Chirang, Bajali, Baksa, Tamulpur, Nalbari, Kamrup (Metro), Kamrup, Darang, Udalguri, Marigaon, Nagaon, Hojai, Sonitpur and Dima Hasao.

In Guwahati city, continuous downpours could aggravate waterlogging, slow vehicular movement, and increase the risk of tree falls and localised landslides in vulnerable pockets. The city authorities are closely monitoring the situation and emergency response systems are being kept on alert, the release added. Mumbai Rains-Weather Forecast for May 28: Heavy Rainfall at Isolated Places Today As IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Maximum City.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has urged people across the state and residents of Guwahati city, in particular, to take necessary precautions and remain vigilant. Daily commuters and long-distance travellers are requested to plan their routines accordingly, avoiding unnecessary movement during periods of intense rainfall, the release added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)