New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Four unidentified persons allegedly robbed a man of his scooter and a bag at gun point from outside his house in east Delhi's Shahdara area, police said on Wednesday.

The video of the incident, which took place on Monday at 6.30 pm, went viral on social media.

In the video, the victim is seen sitting on his scooter, while the four men reach the spot on two motorcycles. One of the assailants then threatens the victim with a pistol before looting him.

"We have registered a case under relevant sections at Shahdara police station and investigation has been taken up to nab the accused persons," a senior police officer said.

