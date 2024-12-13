Siliguri (WB), Dec 13 (PTI) A POCSO court in Siliguri on Friday sentenced a man to 20 years of imprisonment after finding him guilty of raping a six-year-old girl in 2019.

The court found Kiran Oraon guilty following arguments by the lawyers of the accused and the prosecution.

The prosecution lawyer submitted before the court that Oraon had lured the girl to a secluded place with the promise of giving her chocolate and committed the crime.

The matter was reported to the police by the minor's family members when they came to know of the crime committed on the girl after she fell ill.

Oraon was arrested by the Siliguri police and charged under various sections of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

The accused got bail in 2022.

The matter was taken up before the fast track POCSO court thereafter, and the judgement indicting Oraon and sentencing him to 20 years' imprisonment was pronounced on Friday.

