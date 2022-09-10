New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was shot at by suspected robbers while he was chasing them in west Delhi's Hari Nagar area, police said on Saturday.

At 10:55 pm on Friday, an unidentified man put his hand on the shoulder of Mandeep Singh, a resident of Tilak Nagar, near DTC Depot, Hari Nagar. Singh thought the man was trying to steal his gold chain and started chasing the latter, who was accompanied by two others, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said.

When Singh was chasing the three, they fired at him. Singh sustained a gunshot injury in his back. He was taken to a hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable, the DCP said.

A case has been registered in the matter under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act at Hari Nagar police station. Several teams have been formed to nab the culprits, Bansal said.

