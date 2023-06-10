Hoshiarpur, Jun 10 (PTI) A 38-year-old man was allegedly shot at by five men at his house in village Pawen, about 45 kilometres from here, said police on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Lakhbir Singh Lakhi and the incident took place on Friday night.

The assailants allegedly fired at Lakhi after he came out of his house, said Dasuya Police Station Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Balwinder Singh, adding that later they fled from the spot.

Lakhi was first admitted to the civil hospital in Dasuya from where he was referred to a private hospital in Jalandhar.

According to the victim, Gurpreet Singh, alias Bunty of village Jalota along with his accomplices, allegedly opened fire at him due to an old enmity, police said.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act, they added.

