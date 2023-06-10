Firozabad, June 10: The body of a minor girl missing since Friday was found in a field in the Tundla area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said.

Superintendent of Police Sarvesh Kumar Mishra told reporters that the 15-year-old girl had been missing since Friday evening.

Her body was found in the field on Saturday morning, he added. Mishra said a 'dupatta' was found near the body, hinting that she might have been strangled.

The police sent the body for post-mortem and have formed three teams to investigate the matter.