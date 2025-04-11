New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): A man sustained injury after being allegedly shot by some unknown assailants in Delhi's Mustafabad area, following which he was admitted to a hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment, Delhi police said on late Thursday evening.

Delhi said that a firing incident was reported at Dayalpur police station at about 10:00 pm

Upon receiving the information, a police team immediately reached the location at Gali No 15, Mustafabad, where the caller, Ateeq Ahmed, stated that his son, Mehraj (25), had been shot by some unknown assailants, Delhi police said.

"As a result, Mehraj sustained injury and was taken to GTB Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment," police said.

A case under sections 109(1)/3(5) of the BNS and 27/54/59 of the Arms Act has been registered at PS Dayalpur, and an investigation is underway, as per police.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Gokulpuri and Station House Officer (SHO) Dayalpur are present at the scene. The Crime Team and FSL are conducting a thorough inspection of the crime scene. Teams have been deployed to identify and apprehend the accused.

Further investigation is in progress, police said. (ANI)

