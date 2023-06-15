New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was stabbed to death by two persons in west Delhi's Nangloi area while he was sitting in an e-rickshaw, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred Wednesday night when Anash was sitting in his cousin Naim's e-rickshaw and two men, Sameer Qureshi and Sameer Ansari, walked up to them and started quarrelling over who would ride the e-rickshaw.

Also Read | West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023: Calcutta High Court Orders Deployment of Central Forces Throughout the State.

As the argument escalated, the duo caught hold of Anash and Qureshi stabbed him, before fleeing away, the police said.

Naim took his injured cousin to a hospital in Mangolpuri, where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | Anjali Singh Murder Case: Know How 23-Year-Old's Husband, Brother-In-Law Fell In Police Net After Woman’s Headless Body Was Identified Via Body Tattoos.

A case was registered and the duo were apprehended on Thursday, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)