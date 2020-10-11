New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Four youths have been arrested after a man was stabbed to death and his friend injured during a robbery in central Delhi, police said on Sunday.

On October 5, Anirudh Kumar Yadav called his friend Aman and made a plan to visit the latter's uncle's house at Karawal Nagar. They met at ITO and, on their way, stopped at G B Road to buy cigarettes, police said.

Also Read | ‘Blue Flag’ Certification Accorded to 8 Beaches of India; Check Names And Know More About The Coveted Eco-Label.

There, Aman's mobile phone was snatched by a robber, who was caught and being beaten up by the former. Another person came there and attacked Aman with a knife, according to the police.

Yadav intervened and tried to save Aman, but he was also attacked. The suspects fled from the spot persons after stealing the phone. Aman was rushed to RML hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Release Rs 100 Commemorative Coin in Honour of Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia.

Salman (22), who allegedly snatched the mobile phone, and Fardeen (21), who is the accused behind the knife attack, were arrested on Saturday. Two others -- Rahat and Suhaib, who were ready with the scooter on which they fled -- have also been held, police said.

The weapon used in the crime, the scooter, two mobile phones and a countrymade pistol were recovered from their possession, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)