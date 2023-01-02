Thane, Jan 2 (PTI) A 38-year-old man accused in a murder case in Bihar and absconding since December 2021 has been arrested by police in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Monday.

Also Read | PBNS Teleprint – Your NEWS Capsule #PBNSTeleprint 02 January – 10 AM Bulletin – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

An FIR was registered at Nathnagar police station in Bihar's Bhagalpur district after the accused, Jibrail Jako Pathan, allegedly shot dead a 27-year-old man, Imran, on December 14, 2021 and fled with the latter's motorcycle and cash worth Rs 10,000, he said.

Also Read | Data Breach: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Reports Data Breach System, Says 'Extent of Intrusion Is Being Confirmed'.

He came to Bhiwandi town in Thane where he stayed by concealing his identity and worked in a unit, Nizampura police station's senior inspector Naresh Pawar said.

The Bihar Police got a tip-off about the accused and sought the help of their Bhiwandi counterparts who traced the man and nabbed him on Saturday, the official said.

The accused was subsequently handed over to the Bihar Police, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)