New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) A 39-year-old man suffering from arteriovenous malformation, an abnormal connection between arteries and veins in the brain, got a new lease of life after undergoing a "challenging" surgery at a private health facility here, hospital authorities said on Thursday.

The patient, Neeraj Dhaiya from Haryana's Sonipat, runs a hardware shop for a living and had no history of a medical illness. He had come to Max hospital's OPD with complaints of nervousness and numbness in the left side of body recently, doctors said.

Also Read | CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2021 Declared on Official Wesbite cbseresults.nic.in, Here Are Steps To Check The Scores.

His vitals were within normal limits with his 2D echocardiography and colour doppler being normal. However, an MRI of the brain angio (blood vessels) showed a cluster of vessels in the left side of the brain, a sign of arteriovenous malformation (AVM), they said.

In an extremely challenging and high-risk case, doctors at Max Super Speciality Hospital in Shalimar Bagh successfully treated the male patient, using the frameless stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) technique, the hospital said in a statement.

Also Read | Tropical Storm Dianmu Strikes Thailand, 7 Dead, 1 Missing As Typhoon Triggered Flood Across 31 Provinces of the Country.

What made the case particularly complex was that it was impossible to operate the patient without him being rendered handicapped for the rest of his life. However, doctors achieved this feat of completely treating him and that too in just a single sitting, it said.

Dr Rajendra Kumar, director and head of department, Radiation Oncology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, who led the team, said, "We decided to go ahead with the stereotactic radiosurgery as there were high chances of him becoming handicapped for life if any kind of invasive neurosurgery was done".

"We counselled the patient and his family members, and they agreed for radiosurgery. We also discussed his MR brain angiography with our radiology colleagues. The size of the AVM was 20x18 mm and we treated the patient with frameless radiosurgery," he said.

The team finished the entire treatment in just one sitting and there were no complications post the procedure. The patient tolerated the treatment quite well, he added.

On the technique used, Kumar added, "A lot of medical literature available all across the globe has shown that stereotactic radiosurgery is safe, well tolerated, scientifically proven and an equally efficacious treatment option for malignant and benign tumours of brain such as AVM".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)