Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 9 (PTI) Bodies of a man and a woman were found hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Sunday, police said.

Police said the two, who were in a relationship, died by suspected suicide.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Woman Fakes Husband’s Death, Submits ‘Autopsy Report’ To Claim Rs 50 Lakh Insurance.

Additional Superintendent of Police O P Singh said the bodies were found hanging from a tree in Kheda Bhau village in the Jhinjhana area in the evening.

A case has been registered and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Accident: Woman Charred to Death, Husband Critical After Car Catches Fire in Dewas.

The girl's family alleged that the the boy and the girl were murdered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)