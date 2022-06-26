Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 26 (ANI): Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya virtually laid the foundation stone of CGHS (Central Government Health Scheme) Wellness Center and lab at Avadi, Thiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian, TN Health Secretary Senthil Kumar(I.A.S) and DPH Director Selva Vinayagam and other health department officials were among the dignitaries present.

Also Read | Maharashtra Political Crisis: Shiv Sena Workers Protest Against Party Rebel MLAs, Say ‘Traitors’ Won’t Be Forgiven.

After laying the foundation stone, Mandaviya said that the construction of Avadi CGHS will be completed by December 22.

"People living in the nearby areas of Avadhi will be benefited a lot from this CGHS. We have released a website and an app of CGHS exclusively for health," said Mandaviya.

Also Read | Mann Ki Baat: India to Reach 200 Crore COVID-19 Vaccination Mark Soon, Says PM Narendra Modi.

"Our Prime Minister always gives the main priority to health and we are working to strengthen health service across the country," he added.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said, "I am honoured to welcome Union Minister of Health and Family welfare Mansukh Mandaviya who has come on a 2-day visit to Tamil Nadu.

Ma Subramanian said, "We have given the Request letter to the Union Minister for Health Mansukh Mandaviya that Tamil Nadu should have one medical college at least in one district and Tamil Nadu already has 32 medical colleges in 38 districts.

He added, "In 6 districts we don't have colleges so we need medical colleges in that district like Perambalur Kancheepuram, Thirupathur, Mayiladuthurai, Tenkasi, Ranipet and I believe that he will surely provide needful help for Tamil Nadu to get more medical colleges in the future. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)