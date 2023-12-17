Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 17 (ANI): About 286 grams of gold in paste form was seized from a passenger at Mangaluru airport by customs officials.

Based on the profiling done by the officers of Mangaluru Customs, the passenger, who was travelling from Dubai to Mangaluru by an Indian carrier-operated flight, was intercepted on Thursday.

"While personally checking and scanning the trouser worn by him, dark image appeared and on further open examination of the said trouser, yellow-colored paste material concealed inside layers of trouser was found," as per officials.

After extraction by heating process, gold of 24 carat purity weighing 286 grams (net) valued at Rs 17.7 lakh was recovered from the passenger, the officials added. (ANI)

