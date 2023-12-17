Nagpur, December 17: Nine people were killed in a blast at an explosives manufacturing factory in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Sunday, police said. The blast took place at 9 am in a cast booster unit of the Solar Industries in Bazaargaon area, a senior police official told PTI. Nine people were killed, he said. Nagpur Blast: Five Killed in Explosion at Explosives Manufacturing Company in Bazaargaon Area.

The explosives used in coal mining blast were manufactured at the factory, as per sources. The work of packaging explosives was on when the blast occurred, they said.