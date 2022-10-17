New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate has told the Supreme Court that former chairman of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education and Trinamool Congress leader Manik Bhattacharya was a key person in a money laundering case relating to the alleged irregularities in primary teachers' appointments.

ED submitted, "investigation under PMLA has revealed the role of Dr Manik Bhattacharya Ex. President of WBBPE and MLA, Palashipara, Nadia from TMC as one of the key persons in the entire scam of offering jobs in lieu of money."

ED, in its affidavit also said that it has been ascertained that Manik headed the West Bengal Board of Primary Education for a period of more than 10 years starting from 2011 during which more than 58000 primary teachers were recruited through the Board.

In an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court, ED has opposed Manik Bhattacharya's plea challenging his arrest in a money laundering case as the probe agency submitted that Manik Bhattacharya has remained uncooperative during the course of statements recorded under section 50 of PMLA, 2002 and has continuously tried to mislead the investigation by suppressing facts and details on the source of funds accumulated in the name of his family members.

The probe agency also said that the investigation in respect of other high-value transactions is required to be done to unearth the money trail and to identify the proceeds of the crime.

ED also mentioned the seizing of huge cash of more than Rs 50 cr (approximately) during the searches conducted in the month of July 2022.

Two persons namely Partha Chatterjee, the then Education minister of the State of West Bengal and Arpita Mukherjee were arrested on July 23 2022. Manik Bhattacharyya, Ex-President of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education was consequently arrested on October 10.

Manik Bhattacharyya has challenged his arrest before the Supreme Court, which will hear the matter tomorrow. A bench of justices Aniruddha Bose and Vikaram Nath has listed the matter for further hearing tomorrow.

The top court will also take up another plea challenging the Calcutta HC order in connection with the alleged irregularities in primary teachers' appointments which is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Earlier the Supreme Court reserved the order on Manik Bhattacharya's plea and extended the interim protection granted to the former chairman of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education and Trinamool Congress leader Manik Bhattacharya in connection with the alleged irregularities in primary teachers' appointments till further orders.

Earlier Calcutta High Court directed Manik Bhattacharya to appear before CBI by 8 pm on Tuesday.

Manik Bhattacharya moved the Supreme Court and sought interim relief.

The matter pertains to alleged irregularities in government-run schools being probed by the CBI.

CBI told the court that the investigation in the case is at a crucial stage and alleged that Manik Bhattacharya was a kingpin. (ANI)

