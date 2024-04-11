Ukhrul (Manipur) [India], April 11 (ANI): Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Manipur police, claimed to have apprehended one person and recovered Rs 13,11,130 in cash from his possession.

One carbine machine gun, one pistol, one grenade, one shotgun and ammunition were also seized from him.

The Assam Rifles, in its statement, said that the apprehended individual has been handed over to the Ukhrul Police Station along with the recoveries.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Earlier, security forces recovered huge arms and ammunition in Manipur's Bishnupur district, officials said.

According to the officials, the Manipur Police, in a joint operation with Assam Rifles, launched a joint search operation on Sunday and recovered one 7.65 mm pistol, 10 grenades, one Kenwood radio set, and one medical kit from an underground hideout.

"Acting on specific intelligence of the presence of arms and ammunition in the general area of Oinam in Bishnupur district of Manipur, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police launched a joint search operation on March 24, 2024, and recovered one 7.65 mm pistol, 10 grenades, one Kenwood radio set, and one medical kit in an underground hideout," the officials said.

The hideout was destroyed during the search operation, they added. (ANI)

