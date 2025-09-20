Imphal (Manipur) [India], September 20 (ANI): Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday visited the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal to meet five Assam Rifles personnel undergoing treatment after being injured in a terrorist ambush in Bishnupur.

According to officials, a vehicle-based column of the 33 Assam Rifles was ambushed by unidentified terrorists around 5.50 pm on Friday at Nambol Sabal Leikai along National Highway 2. The troops were moving through a heavily built-up area when the attack took place. Two personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), were killed, while five others sustained injuries.

Also Read | Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Unveils Bharat Future City in Hyderabad, Sets USD 3 Trillion Economy Vision.

According to a statement by Defence PRO Guwahati, the injured personnel were evacuated to RIMS and were stable. Search operations have been launched to trace the attackers. So far, no group has claimed responsibility.

"On 19 September 2025, at around 5:50 pm, a vehicle-based column of troops of the 33 Assam Rifles unit was moving on National Highway 2 during hours of darkness in heavy built up area. In general area, Nambol Sabal Leikai, the column was ambushed by unidentified terrorists on the Highway, in the denotified area of Manipur. In the ensuing action, two personnel of Assam Rifles were martyred, and five are injured who have since been evacuated to RIMS and currently stable. As of now, no group has claimed responsibility. Search operations are ongoing to eliminate the terrorists involved in the incident," the statement read.

Also Read | MP Road Accident: 4 Seers Killed As Bolero Plunges Into Deep Roadside Well After Sudden Rear Tyre Burst.

According to senior police officials, the ambush came "despite all the peace-making processes and efforts to bring normalcy" in the state.

Earlier, Biren Singh expressed grief over the deaths, calling the incident a "cruel blow" to the country. He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"I am deeply shaken to hear about the ambush on our brave 33 Assam Rifles personnel at Nambol Sabal Leikai. The loss of two jawans and injuries to several others is a cruel blow to us all. My deepest condolences to the families of the fallen and prayers for the quick recovery of the injured. Their courage and sacrifice will remain in our hearts forever. The perpetrators of this heinous crime must face the harshest punishment," N Biren Singh wrote on 'X'. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)