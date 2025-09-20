Betul, September 20: Four seers and three others were grievously injured in an accident near the Temni Khurd village on the highway in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district late Friday evening. The group of seven spiritual pilgrims from Chitrakoot in Uttar Pradesh was returning from a visit to the revered Balajipuram temple in Betul when the disaster struck. Their Bolero vehicle suffered a sudden rear tyre burst, causing it to veer off the road and plunge into a deep roadside well.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic and urgency as villagers rushed to the site even before emergency services arrived. With ropes and sheer determination, the villagers managed to rescue three of the seers from the waterlogged vehicle. The remaining four seers were trapped inside the submerged Bolero car, prompting a full-scale rescue operation by the police and SDRF teams that continued late into the night. Indore Road Accident: 2 Killed, 13 Injured As Speeding Truck Plows Into Crowd, Incident Caught on Camera; State Minister Kailash Vijayavargiya Visits Injured in Hospital.

The deceased were identified as Kallu alias Laxmi Giri (24), Malkhan Giri (65), Rakesh Giri (35), and Gulab Giri (40). Their bodies were recovered after hours of intense search efforts. The survivors -- Makhanju Giri (27), Shivpujan Giri (60), and the driver, Rakesh Giri (32) -- were rushed to Chhindwara District Hospital and are currently undergoing treatment. Deputy Superintendent of Police, R.P. Choubey confirmed that the tyre burst was the cause of the accident and commended the villagers for their swift response.

He noted that the police and SDRF teams acted promptly to recover the victims and provide medical assistance to the injured. The incident has cast a pall of grief over the local community and raised serious concerns about road safety along the Betul Highway. The presence of deep, unprotected wells near the roadside has long been a hazard, and residents are now demanding immediate action from authorities to prevent future tragedies. Jharkhand Road Accident: 3 Killed, 10 Injured in Head-On Collision Between Truck, Van in West Singhbhum.

A similar accident was occurred a few days ago near Mandsaur town and claimed 12 lives when a car had plunged into a well. The Betul accident has reignited calls for better infrastructure, including protective barriers and clearer signage, especially on pilgrimage routes that see frequent travel by devotees.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

