Imphal, Feb 20 (PTI) Manipur BJP MLA Thounaojam Shyamkumar on Thursday appealed for the formation of a ministry after selecting a new leader in the assembly of the state which is under the President's Rule.

After meeting BJP state president A Sharda Devi, Shyamkumar also urged the central and state functionaries of the saffron party to select a new chief minister.

President's rule was imposed in strife-torn Manipur on February 13 and the state assembly put under suspended animation, days after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned from his post that led to political uncertainty in the northeastern state.

"I appeal for the formation of a new government at the earliest after selection of a new leader. If the President's rule continues and the assembly is to be dissolved, MLAs may want to resign," Shyamkumar told reporters.

Imposition of the President's Rule despite the ruling party having an overwhelming majority in the state is unfortunate, he said.

“Let the central and state BJP leaders select any leader (CM) they want. I don't want to mention any name. We have the required number of legislators,” Shyamkumar said.

The Manipur assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

Biren Singh, who was heading the BJP government in Manipur since 2017, resigned as chief minister after nearly 21 months of ethnic violence that has claimed over 250 lives so far.

