Imphal, Nov 5 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday lauded the people of remote Tangkhul Naga village in Ukhrul district for banning hunting for three years to promote conservation and biodiversity.

The CM said for the first time in Manipur, people of Shirui village have decided to completely ban hunting and killing of animals and birds within their jurisdiction.

"It is a remarkable step towards conservation of biodiversity and protection of our precious wildlife. I express my heartfelt appreciation for the outstanding initiative taken by the people of Shirui village. Such actions set an example for the entire state of Manipur and beyond," he wrote on X.

To protest wildlife, Shirui Village Authority also banned air guns and firearms to stop hunting of animals and birds in their area, located around 15km from Ukhrul district headquarters.

